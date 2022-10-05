Active shooter training planned for Bozeman emergency responders on Wednesday

Emergency responders will undergo an active shooter/threat training in Bozeman on Wednesday, according to the Bozeman Fire Department.

Bozeman Fire said on social media that the training will take place at Sacajawea Middle School from approximately 4 to 10 p.m.

Along with Bozeman Fire, several agencies including the Bozeman Police Department, Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, and Gallatin County 911 will participate in the training.

The fire department stated in its post the training is to help better prepare for an "active threat of any sort in any public building."

The training is the first of several hands-on events to come, which Bozeman Fire said would be announced again to the public.