Absentee ballots for June 7 primary are in the mail

BOZEMAN - On Friday, May 13, the Gallatin County Elections Office mailed about 59,000 ballots for the June 7 primary election to active registered absentee voters in Gallatin County. Ballots will begin arriving in mailboxes in the following days.

Two ballots will be included in each envelope. Voters will have a choice to vote on either a Democratic or Republican ballot this upcoming primary election. Voters must choose ONE party ballot to vote and then return just that ballot. Detailed instructions will be provided with ballots.

Sample ballots can be found at the following links: Democratic or Republican.

Ballots must be returned by 8 PM on Election Day, Tuesday, June 7. Ballots postmarked on or before Election Day but received after 8 PM on Election Day cannot be accepted.

Polling places for in-person voting will also be open on Election Day. Those locations include:

Bridger Canyon Fire Station – 8081 Bridger Canyon Rd.

Gallatin County Fairgrounds – 901 N. Black Ave. in Bozeman

Hope Lutheran Church – 5152 W. Graf St. in Bozeman

Povah Community Center – 10 Geyser St. in West Yellowstone

Big Sky Water & Sewer District Office – 561 Little Coyote Rd. in Big Sky

Gallatin Gateway Community Center – 145 Mill St. in Gallatin Gateway

Belgrade Special Events Center – 220 Spooner Rd. in Belgrade

River Rock Community Center – 101 River Rock Rd. in Belgrade

Three Forks High School – 212 E. Neal St. in Three Forks

Manhattan Christian School – 8000 Churchill Rd. in Churchill

Manhattan High School – 200 W. Fulton Ave. in Manhattan

Late registration for this election began this week. From now through Election Day, new registrations or updates to voter registration must be made IN PERSON at the Gallatin County Elections Office, located on the second floor of the Gallatin County Courthouse (311 W. Main St., Bozeman).

Check your voter registration status at MyVoterPageMT.com.

For questions or more information, contact the Gallatin County Elections Office at 406-582-3060 or gallatin.elections@gallatin.mt.gov, or visit online at gallatinvotes.com.