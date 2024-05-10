A portion of South 11th Avenue will close beginning May 13

BOZEMAN — A portion of South 11th Avenue near Montana State University will close starting Monday, May 13, for work on water lines. The closure is expected to last through Friday, May 17.

The road will close to traffic south of the intersection with Lincoln Street running to the northernmost entry into the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse parking lots.

The closure will block vehicles from entering the MSU Alumni Foundation lot and the northern turn-in to the Town & Country lot.

The intersection at Lincoln Street and 11th Avenue will remain open. The Town & Country lot will be accessible from the entryway west of Granny's Donuts and the lot's southern entrance off 11th Avenue.

Motorists should seek an alternate route, such as South 19th Avenue. Potential sidewalk closures may affect pedestrians and will be noted with signs.

For questions about the project, contact Ken Chase with MSU Planning, Design and Construction at kenneth.chase@montana.edu.