A man accidentally shot himself at a Logan Gun Range, and his condition is unknown at this time

UPDATE: 6:08PM

Patrol Captain Dan McDonough reports that the man was doing draw excercises with a 9mm pistol handgun, when it accidentally discharged and he shot himself in the leg. This was an accidental shot, and his condition is still unknown.

No one else was injured, and the man was driven by a witness to the Eastbound Jackrabbit exit, where they met with a Central Valley Fire District Ambulance.

Captain McDonough reminds everyone to treat all weapons as if they're loaded.

//

At approximately 2:30 today, a call of an 'accidental discharge' at the gun-range came in to Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, Central Valley Fire District, and AMR. Jake Zlomie of Central Valley Fire District says that they transported one person with an accidental discharge wound at approximatley 2:45pm to Bozeman health deaconess regional medical center.

Patrol Captain Dan McDonough of Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says that further information regarding the investigation will be released soon, but it is an open investigation and there are no charges at this time.

This is a developing story, and we have some calls out and will update you as we learn more.