A Heartfelt Farewell: Reflections on 15 Years of “Adopt a Sox” Care Packages for Deployed Soldiers

BOZEMAN — Monday was Memorial Day - A day where we remember the men and women who lost their lives while serving our country.

And today we’re remembering something a little different. One local nonprofit that sends care packages to troops overseas who are closing its doors after 15 years.

“I really didn’t know what to expect. And I’m just so pleased. All the support,” Margie Kankrlik tells me, holding back tears.

“Adopt a Sox” Founder Reflects on 15 Years of Community Support and Troop Care Packages

If you’ve followed our station long enough? There's a chance you’ve seen one of our stories on Adopt a Sox. There's an even bigger chance you’ve met the woman who started it all. Margie Kankrlik.

“I have no one connected to the military. I just really like the idea of someone being deployed at Christmas, being away from family and friends, and receiving a 20-pound care package from someone they didn’t know,” Margie shares.

Which is exactly what Adopt a Sox provided, every Christmas, to any troop member deployed overseas with a connection to Montana. These care packages contained anything from food to personal care items, toys, and, of course, socks!

Margie started Adopt a Sox in 2010, looking for a retirement project.

“We had no idea from about the 5 volunteers we started with how much it would grow and how much community support we would receive,” says Margie.

Over 15 years, and more than 140 volunteers later?

“We’ve sent over 4,000 boxes over the years. And it is a little hectic, and we’re pretty tired at the end of it. But all it takes is one thank you note,” Margie explained with a smile.

Margie tells me she couldn’t have done it without the help of the community. Between donated items for care packages and one friend even helping to buy the warehouse that Adopt a Sox operated in? She’s grateful.

“It’s uh.... it’s overwhelming,” she tells me, holding back tears.

But Margie says between her contact that provided names and addresses for the National Guard retiring, the friend who helped buy the warehouse passing away, and her age? It’s time to retire from her retirement project.

This year will be the first in 15 years when Adopt a Sox will not be sending care packages overseas. And although this nonprofit is winding down? Margie’s legacy isn’t.

“We fortunately have money that is left over, which we have to donate to a nonprofit,” Margie explains.

The plan? A donation to the MSU Foundation. The earnings will be distributed to select candidates in the ROTC Air Force and Army program at MSU.

“That way, we will still be supporting active military.”

As for Margie’s future plans? She hopes to get involved with the American Legion parade planning, putting her organizational skills to work.

When I asked Margie, “Is there anything else you want to say about the last 15 years doing all this?” Margie simply told me, “It’s been fabulous”.