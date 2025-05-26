A Day of Tribute: Highlights from the 2025 Bozeman Memorial Day Parade Celebrating Our Heroes

BOZEMAN — It was a beautiful day for a parade - the 2025 Memorial Day Parade in Bozeman, that is.

Hundreds of people lined Main Street, waved flags, and cheered as the parade passed. The parade featured veterans, active-duty military personnel and organizations to commemorate the service and sacrifice of military members.

WATCH: Saluting the Brave: A Celebration of Heroes at the 2025 Bozeman Memorial Day Parade

A Day of Tribute: Highlights from the Bozeman Memorial Day Parade Celebrating Our Heroes

Memorial Day is not only a time for remembrance but also a time for families and friends to come together and reflect on the values of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism. It marks the unofficial start of summer, leading to festivities such as barbecues and outdoor activities, but it is vital to take a moment to recognize and honor those who have served and sacrificed for the country.

