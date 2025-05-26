Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

A Day of Tribute: Highlights from the 2025 Bozeman Memorial Day Parade Celebrating Our Heroes

Poster image (41).jpg
MTN NEWS
Poster image (41).jpg
photo-collage.png.png
Posted
and last updated

BOZEMAN — It was a beautiful day for a parade - the 2025 Memorial Day Parade in Bozeman, that is.

Hundreds of people lined Main Street, waved flags, and cheered as the parade passed. The parade featured veterans, active-duty military personnel and organizations to commemorate the service and sacrifice of military members.

WATCH: Saluting the Brave: A Celebration of Heroes at the 2025 Bozeman Memorial Day Parade

A Day of Tribute: Highlights from the Bozeman Memorial Day Parade Celebrating Our Heroes

Memorial Day is not only a time for remembrance but also a time for families and friends to come together and reflect on the values of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism. It marks the unofficial start of summer, leading to festivities such as barbecues and outdoor activities, but it is vital to take a moment to recognize and honor those who have served and sacrificed for the country.

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader