8th Annual Santa Run for Education happening Saturday, December 3

BOZEMAN — The Santa Run for Education presented by Stockman Bank will once again kick off the holiday season in Bozeman on Saturday, December 3 at 9:00 AM outside the Willson Gymnasium.

Prizes will be awarded to the top male and female finishers in the road race and medals to the top finishers in each age group.

In addition, the Parent Associations at three schools will receive a $1000 grant for the greatest participation. Two clubs or teams will also receive $500 in support for their participation.

This 5K road race is fun for the whole family, whether you're racing or there for support.

There will be an opportunity to meet Santa & Mrs. Claus, commemorate the day at the Selfie Station, and a hot chocolate bar.

Raffle tickets will be available to purchase for a chance to win a custom Yeti cooler with either Hawks, Raptors, Bobcats, or Bozeman graphics.

You can meet the community sponsors when you stop by the Willson Gym before, after, and during the race

This is the Bozeman Schools Foundation’s largest fundraiser and all proceeds directly benefit the students and schools.

More information can be found online.