$8.5 Million North 19th Avenue Improvement Project Begins Monday in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — North 19th Avenue in Bozeman is getting a much-needed makeover. The $8.5 million pavement preservation project, which begins Monday, aims to address longstanding issues with the heavily trafficked road.

"I think any improvements to 19th will be good in the long run," said Bob Snyder, a Manhattan resident who drives the route weekly for errands.

Snyder, like many locals, has learned to plan his trips strategically to avoid peak congestion.

"There's times of the day where we try to avoid it. So we try to make our errands middle of the day if we can. But beginning of the day, end of the day it can get pretty crowded at times," he said.

The Montana Department of Transportation and Riverside Contracting will mill off the upper layer of pavement and replace it with new asphalt, as well as widen certain areas of the road. The project includes lane reconfiguration at the I-90 eastbound ramp intersection with an additional northbound through lane, plus dedicated turn lanes at the intersection of East Valley Center Road and North 19th Avenue, and from North 19th Avenue to eastbound I-90.

For businesses along the corridor, the construction brings both challenges and opportunities.

"I'm a very analytical guy. I'm excited to see if it will help our sales, bring them down, or if it won't matter at all," said Tony Bothman, general manager of Buffalo Wild Wings located just off North 19th.

Construction hours will run from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, which should minimize daytime traffic disruptions but could impact evening business.

"Right around 7 o'clock time I think it will probably hinder it a little bit. I am a little worried that it's going to negatively affect business just during that later time," Bothman said.

The project also includes adding sidewalks from East Valley Center Road to the I-90 eastbound on-ramp, along with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements at select intersections to enhance pedestrian accessibility. One of those intersections is Baxter and 19th, adjacent to Buffalo Wild Wings.

"I think it will attract a little bit more foot traffic here just with there being apartments over in this area. I think it will be a nicer walk to B-dubs," Bothman said.

Construction will take place on North 19th between the Interstate overpass and the intersection with Main Street. Crews will begin work near I-90 and progress southward, with the project expected to be completed around July 15.

Despite short-term inconveniences, Bothman remains optimistic about the long-term benefits: "I imagine it will benefit our business as well once everything is said and done, you know just a more enjoyable road to drive on. So kind of looking forward to it."

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

