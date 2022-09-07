BOZEMAN — The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) holding the 7th Annual Out of the Darkness Walk this Saturday in Bozeman.

According to AFSP Program Manager Tracy Rassley, this walk is a fundraising and awareness-raising event. Rassley tells MTN’s Chet Layman the walk is for anyone who has experienced loss from suicide, is suffering through some challenges, or is just interested in helping support the prevention effort. She says AFSP will have lots of materials for folks to look at for more information and there will be a brief sponsors recognition at 9 am before the walk starts. Rassley says the walk is only about a mile long and will pass through part of downtown Bozeman to help raise awareness for suicide prevention. Anyone interested in walking or just looking for more information needs to go to Lindley Park in Bozeman on Saturday at 9 am.

