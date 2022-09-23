Man identified in fatal crash on Huffine Lane Friday morning

BOZEMAN — An early morning crash left one man dead Friday morning at the intersection of Gooch Hill Rd and Huffine Lane.

Shortly after 5 am, a driver called 9-1-1 saying that they had been involved in an accident with a bicyclist.

Captain Matt Boxmeyer with the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said when deputies arrived, bystanders were found to be performing CPR on the male. The bicyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim was identified as 75-year-old Richard Evers of Bozeman. The cause of his death was ruled to be blunt force injuries to his head and chest.

Boxmeyer said the driver did stay on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

This is the second fatal crash on Huffine Lane this week after a 66-year-old driver crashed into a traffic light at the Ferguson intersection Sunday night.

“It seems like there are more accidents on Huffine Lane. Any time you put this many new residents in a location there’s more vehicles on the roadway, college is back in session. As we start to get into winter months we're going to see more accidents,” says Boxmeyer.

Deputies say this incident was ruled an accident.