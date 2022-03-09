7 businesses fail Alcohol Compliance Checks within City of Bozeman

BOZEMAN - In a recent alcohol compliance check by the Bozeman Police Department, 9 of the 16 businesses checked refused to sell alcohol to an underage buy, while 7 sold alcoholic beverages to the underage buyer.

According to a press release, the compliance checks took place on Tuesday, Mar. 8, 2022.

When asked by a business employee, the underage buyer presented an accurate, and lawful, form of identification that established they were under the age of 21.

Where violations occurred, the person responsible for the sale of alcohol was issued a misdemeanor citation for a violation of Montana Code Annotated 16-3-301 (Unlawful sale of an alcoholic beverage to a person under 21 years of age).

The following businesses were in full compliance:

CVS – 115 N 19th Ave.

Loaf n Jug – 1910 W Main St.

Albertsons – 200 S 23rd Ave

Rosauer’s – 3255 Technology Blvd.

Town Pump – 2607 W Main St.

Conoco – 5200 S Cottonwood

Town and Country – 1611 S 11th Ave.

Loaf n Jug - 717 W College St.

Thriftway Super Stop – 919 W College St.

The following businesses were out of compliance:

Casey’s Corner – 4135 Valley Commons Dr.

Safeway Fuel – 1801 W Main St.

Safeway Store – 1735 W Main St.

East Main Liquor – 1211 E Main St.

Joe’s Parkway – 903 W College St.

Cenex/Kagy Corner – 1809 S Tracy Ave.

Cenex/Zip Trip – 1210 E Main St.

The press release states: "These compliance checks were conducted as part of an overall strategy to prevent and reduce underage drinking and improve our overall community environment as it relates to alcohol. We would like to thank the employees and businesses who continue their efforts to combat underage drinking in the Bozeman area.

Since January 1, 2022, the Bozeman Police Department has made over 52 arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol and routinely responds to traffic crashes, physical assaults and other property-related crimes due in part to the consumption of alcoholic beverages."

If you, or someone who know, are suffering from alcohol or substance abuse, help is available by contacting the Montana Department of Health and Human Services at 1-888- 866-0328 or online at:

https://dphhs.mt.gov/schoolhealth/wellnessandprevention/substanceabuseprevention

