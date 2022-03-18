50-plus years of celebration: St. Patrick's Day dinner at Bozeman's American Legion

BOZEMAN - For more than 50 years Gallatin Valley’s Post 14 American Legion has been hosting a St. Patrick’s Day dinner, with the proceeds going back to local veterans in need.

Following two years of not holding the event—largely due to the pandemic, and social distancing restrictions—the legion was ready to host one of their largest fundraisers, once again.

The event was held at the American Legion in downtown Bozeman, but members of the Legion in Manhattan, Belgrade, and other veteran organizations had a hand in the dinner. ROTC members from Montana State University were also in attendance, helping set-up, take-down, and clean-up.

“Heroes of our past, that kind of paved the way for us,” Dawson Grier, the executive assistant for ROTC at MSU, “To payback for all that they’ve done, this is nothing to what they’ve done for us.”

Before the dinner began, there were already people waiting to be served corned beef, cabbage, and potatoes. Once 5 pm rolled around, a steady stream of people entered the legion.

“It’s the best corned beef and cabbage you’ll ever have, really!” American Legion member Bernie Jensen said.

Jensen has been coming to the St. Patrick’s day dinner for the last 30 years and values the comradery in the community, all while supporting veterans.

In years past, the legion has served up to 200 people, with all proceeds going to veterans and families needing assistance.