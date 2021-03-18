5 evacuated following garage fire on Billings West End

A family of five was evacuated and a pet killed following an attached garage fire on the Billings West End Wednesday night.

Billings firefighters responded to the fire at 324 White Star Circle around 8:30 p.m.

Battlion Chief Jason Lyon said firefighters quickly knocked the fire down, but it kept reigniting because of the fuel in the vehicle in the garage.

One man was injured, but he declined treatment, Lyon said.

Lyon said he believed the pet was a dog.

Firefighters are investigating the cause and believe it originated from the garage.