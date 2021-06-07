44th annual Sweet Pea Festival gets the green light

BOZEMAN — For local artists like Coco Costigan-Daniels, the announcement that Sweet Pea 2021 is in the books comes as a relief and a sign things are getting back to normal.

“It has to happen. We need this normalcy,” said Costigan-Daniels.

“As an artist, I thrive on getting out and being a part of the community.”

The Sweet Pea Festival is a yearly celebration of the arts and music and has been a Bozeman tradition since 1978.

The Executive Director with the Sweet Pea Festival told MTN News they’re slated to get the permits needed to run the festival and announced the dates are scheduled for August 6th-8th.

“It will look very much like it always has. The only things that are up in the air right now are the two runs. Other than that, it’s all happening,” said Kris Olenicki.

Chalk on the Walk, the Bite of Bozeman, Music on Main, the festival at Lindley Park, and of course the tater pigs. That’s all been given the green light.

Olenicki says there are a few logistical changes to Sweet Pea 2021.

The festival usually sees about 15,000 visitors a year. This year, they’re cutting the number of wristbands to about 11,000.

As for the question of whether masks and social distancing will be required, the festival plans on going off of the most current CDC guidelines.

“We want everyone to feel comfortable. We’re trying to be really mindful of the health and safety of our volunteers, our performers, all of our community that comes to Sweet Pea,” said Olenicki.

Costigan-Daniels, whose ceramic mug won the recent Sweet Pea Mug Contest, says it’s all about getting the community back together face-to-face to celebrate the arts.

“It’s a really special event that’s been going on for many many years, and to be a part of it is really a great honor,” said Costigan-Daniels.

According to the Sweet Pea 2021 website:

“Kids 12 & under are FREE! Wristbands will not be available at the actual gates this year - just show your wristband at the gate for smooth and fast contactless entry. The main box office will be located in front of the Library. Capacity is limited this year so buy ahead. Wristbands will be available at most of the usual outlet locations in the beginning of July.”