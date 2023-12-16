4 killed in downtown Billings rollover crash

BILLINGS - Four people were killed early Saturday in a rollover crash in downtown Billings.

Billings police said on social media the crash happened in the 1800 block of Minnesota Avenue. Two people were found deceased at the scene, and two more died a short time later at Billings hospitals.

Police did not say how many vehicles were involved or what time the crash was reported.

A section of Minnesota Avenue in the area of the crash was closed as authorities investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

