3 students injured in school bus crash in Billings

BILLINGS — Three students were injured, including one who was taken to the hospital, when a First Student school bus crashed in Billings on Thursday, August 28, 2025, according to Billings Public Schools.

The bus appeared to have gone off the side of the road and into a ditch near the intersection of Shiloh Road and Neibauer Road around 2 p.m.

No other vehicles appear to be involved.

Four students were aboard the First Student Bus headed from the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch.

The crash happened at around 2 p.m. after a tire blowout near the intersection of Shiloh Road and Neibauer Road, according to the school district.

The student was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure, according to the district.

We will update you if we get more information.

