3 found dead in Bozeman garage on Sunday

BOZEMAN — Three people were found dead in a garage in Bozeman on Sunday, according to the Bozeman Police Department.

Bozeman Police said on social media that detectives and the Gallatin County Coroner responded to a call near the 3000 block of North 27th Avenue on Sunday afternoon. A man and two women were found dead in the garage.

Police say the investigation into their deaths is ongoing, and carbon monoxide poisoning remains a possibility.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Bozeman Police Detective Captain Dana McNeil at 406-582-2020.