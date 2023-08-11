3 critical intersections to be improved in Bozeman

Three critical intersections on Gallatin County roads are in for a makeover.

Durston and Love Lane are on the county's radar for future improvements.

According to the Gallatin County Road and Bridge Department, the intersection of Love Lane and Durston Road has seen increased traffic due to construction activity and detours associated with the Baxter Lane reconstruction project.

To control this traffic, the City of Bozeman installed a four-way stop. The installation is intended to be temporary while construction activities are ongoing.

The other intersections to be improved are Alaska Road South and Cameron Bridge Road and Alaska Road South and East Valley Center Road.

For more information on these projects and when they begin, visit: https://rpa-hln.com/gallatin-intersections/.