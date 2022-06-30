Yellowstone National Park reported on Thursday that another park visitor was gored by a bull bison on Wednesday, following an earlier goring near Old Faithful on Monday.
YNP said in a news release that a 71-year-old woman from West Chester, Pennsylvania was gored near Storm Point at Yellowstone Lake on Wednesday.
The release said the woman and her daughter inadvertently approached the bison as they were returning to their vehicle at the trailhead, which caused the bull to charge.
She sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to West Park Hospital in Cody, Wyoming.
YNP said the incident is under investigation and no further details would be released at this time. We will update you if we get more information.
This incident marks the third reported bison incident in 2022.
Park officials provided the following guidance for viewing wildlife safely:
- Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild and can be dangerous when approached.
- Give bison space when they are near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in close proximity.
- Stay more than 25 yards (23 m) away from all large animals - bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes - and at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves.
- Approaching bison threatens them and they may respond by bluff charging, head bobbing, pawing, bellowing, or snorting. These are warning signs that you are too close and that a charge is imminent.
- Do not stand your ground. Immediately walk or run away from the animal. Spray bear spray as you are moving away if the animal follows you.
- Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.
- Read more about safety in the park [nps.gov], including how to view wildlife safely.
- Visitors: This year marks 150 Years of Yellowstone [nps.gov]. Protect the park today and for future generations. Take the Yellowstone Pledge [nps.gov]!