Yellowstone National Park reported on Thursday that another park visitor was gored by a bull bison on Wednesday, following an earlier goring near Old Faithful on Monday.

YNP said in a news release that a 71-year-old woman from West Chester, Pennsylvania was gored near Storm Point at Yellowstone Lake on Wednesday.

The release said the woman and her daughter inadvertently approached the bison as they were returning to their vehicle at the trailhead, which caused the bull to charge.

She sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to West Park Hospital in Cody, Wyoming.

YNP said the incident is under investigation and no further details would be released at this time. We will update you if we get more information.

This incident marks the third reported bison incident in 2022.

Park officials provided the following guidance for viewing wildlife safely: