2021 Fix-Up Festival is looking for applicants who need help with home repairs

BOZEMAN — UPDATE: 3/24/2021 - 11:45 AM - Officials with the Fix-Up Festival announced they have decided to extend the application deadline to April 15th.

The Bozeman Sunrise Rotary Club is accepting applications through April 1, 2021, from qualified homeowners to receive free exterior home and/or roof repairs during the 2021 Fix-Up Festival scheduled for Saturday, September 25, 2021. This will be the 11th annual one-day event in the club’s history.

Courtesy photo Bozeman Sunrise Rotary Club and its hundreds of volunteers, sponsors, and home-adopters provide a day of free labor and materials to rehabilitate homes for low-income homeowners each fall.

To qualify, applicants must be low-income as determined and confirmed by the HRDC (Human Resource Development Council) as part of the screening process. They also must be a live-in homeowner who resides in Belgrade, Bozeman, Four Corners or Gallatin Gateway. Mobile and modular-style homes also qualify. Preference will be given to applicants who are age 62 or older, disabled, and military veterans.

Application brochures are available now at HRDC, Love INC, and the Gallatin Valley Food Bank, and can also be downloaded from the Bozeman Sunrise Rotary Club Fix-Up Festival website: fixupfestival.com . Applicants can also submit their information directly from the website.

Bozeman Sunrise Rotary Club and its hundreds of volunteers, sponsors, and home-adopters provide a day of free labor and materials to rehabilitate homes for low-income homeowners each fall. Now in its 11th year of service, Fix-Up Festival has repaired over 100 homes. This year, we plan to provide exterior and/or roof repairs for qualified projects, making their homes safer, more accessible, and more energy-efficient. In the spirit of neighbors helping neighbors, homeowners receive labor and materials at no cost to them thanks to the contributions and support of the larger community.

