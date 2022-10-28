2 killed in I90 crash Thursday night near Belgrade

UPDATE: 10/28/2022, 11:10 AM - The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office released the following in a social media post:

On the evening of Thursday, October 27, 2022, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and the Gallatin County Coroner’s Office investigated a two-vehicle fatality that occurred near I-90, mile marker 293. A wrong-way driver traveling Westbound collided with another vehicle traveling East. The drivers of both vehicles were declared dead at the scene. The driver traveling East was identified as 18-year-old Brielle Papavero of Billings. The wrong-way driver traveling West, was identified as 25-year-old Madalynn Raab of Bozeman. The cause of death for both was determined to be blunt force injuries and the manner was ruled an accident.

Sheriff Springer wishes to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Brielle Papavero and Madalynn Raab during this time.

MTN NEWS

________________________________

PREVIOUS:

BELGRADE — Two people are dead following a crash Thursday night on Interstate 90 near Belgrade.

According to a report from the Montana Highway Patrol, at approximately 8:24 pm, a 25-year-old Bozeman woman was reportedly traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes. The driver struck head-on with a vehicle being driven by an 18-year-old Billings woman. Both women died in the crash which occurred near mile marker 294.

The incident remains under investigation and this story will be updated as more details become available.