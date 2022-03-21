2 killed in Big Horn County crash

Two people died in a head-on crash with a semi truck in Big Horn County Sunday night.

The two were traveling east around 11:12 p.m. in a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt on Highway 212 about 14 miles east of the Interstate 90 exit on the Crow reservation. They crossed over the median and struck the semi, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

Both died at the scene. Both were males, and their ages and hometowns were not immediately released by the highway patrol.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

