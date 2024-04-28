2 dead in Clarkston vehicle crash

BOZEMAN — Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Clarkston on Saturday night, April 27, 2024, according to the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP).

The MHP crash report states a 27-year-old Townsend man was driving southbound on Clarkston Road with a passenger, a 38-year-old Belgrade man, when the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to MHP, the vehicle crossed the center line and went off the left side of the road south of the intersection of Clarkston Road and Antelope Valley Road. The vehicle collided with a tree and became engulfed in flames. Both men were found dead at the scene.

The MHP indicates that speed and alcohol are suspected as factors, and it is not known if either the driver or passenger was wearing a seatbelt.

No further details, including the identities of the men who died, were released. We will update you if we get more information.