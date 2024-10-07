1 teen dies, 2 injured in Park County vehicle crash

The Park County Sheriff's Office is reporting a 17-year-old Clyde Park boy died in a vehicle crash that injured two other teen boys in Wilsall on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies and EMS responded to a crash in the area of Daisy Dean Road and Elk Creek Road in Wilsall on Sunday. The time of the incident was not specified. A deputy/medic who was first on scene provided emergency care until Wilsall Fire/EMS and Livingston Fire and Rescue arrived.

Despite efforts to save him, the boy was pronounced dead at the scene. The Sheriff's Office says another 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were transported by ambulance and helicopter for treatment of serious injuries.

WATCH RELATED: Friends of teen killed in Bozeman crash cherish her memory

Friends of Madison Montgomery-Lukenbill cherish her memory after fatal crash

The Sheriff's Office does not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, which is being investigated by the Montana Highway Patrol and the Coroner's Office.

No further details were released. We will update you if we get more information.