1 person dead, 1 injured in a crash in Park County

GREAT FALLS — A woman died and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Park County on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.
The Montana Highway Patrol says the crash happened several miles south of Livingston at about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday; the road was icy and snow-covered.
A 34-year-old woman from Emigrant was southbound in a Nissan Pathfinder on US-89 when she crossed into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a Subaru Forester near mile marker 49.
The Emigrant woman died at the scene; her name has not been released at this point.
The 72-year-old woman driving the Forester was taken to Livingston for her injuries; there is no word on the severity or nature of her injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt, according to the MHP.
The MHP report says that the woman who died was not wearing a seatbelt and was driving too fast for conditions. Alcohol and/or drugs were not factors in the crash.
The two drivers were the only occupants of their respective vehicles.
UPDATE: Catherine White from Emigrant has been identified as the woman who died.