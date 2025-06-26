Helping Hands Townsend Thrift Store is closing their Pine Street location. It's something they learned about just weeks ago when they noticed a for-sale sign in front of their building.

Founder Dee Gannon told MTN, "What's gonna happen when we are gone? Those people are going to be out of luck. Those people will not be able to get what they need."

(MTN speaks with organizers about why Helping Hands needs to find a new building)

Helping Hands Thrift Store faces closure after giving back to Townsend for nearly a decade

Helping Hands supports those in need through the goods they sell at a low price, and all the profit they make goes back into community organizations like Head Start, the food pantry, and other local nonprofits.

In its nine years, Helping Hands says they have given back over 109 thousand dollars to Broadwater County.

"When I started it, I just wanted a place for people to donate so that we could sell clothing at a very affordable rate for those in town who couldn't afford to go to the store," said Gannon.

This dream and mission that Dee started almost a decade ago was turned upside down when a for-sale sign was placed on the Helping Hands lawn.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News A for-sale sign was found outside Helping Hands in early June.

The team of volunteers was given a week's notice, and the building sold almost immediately.

Gannon says, "It's heartbreaking, just heartbreaking."

By all accounts, Helping Hands has been a success in Townsend.

They even opened a second location dedicated to child and maternity products. The kids' store will remain open and continue to serve the Helping Hands mission.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Dee Gannon, the founder of Helping Hands reflects on the thrift store's impacts over the last nine years.

As for what's next, Dee and her team are hoping to find a new space within five miles of Townsend.

"I want to thank all of the people of Townsend and all of the surrounding communities who have so faithfully donated to us, who have so faithfully shopped at our store," said Gannon.

Helping Hands will be holding liquidation sales on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays from 10 am to 2 pm until their last day on July 5.