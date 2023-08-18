Watch Now
Wildland fire burning northeast of Great Falls

Wildland fire reported northeast of Great Falls (August 18, 2023)
Posted at 1:59 PM, Aug 18, 2023
(UPDATE, 5:31pm, AUGUST 18) The fire has been extinguished. There are no reports of damaged structures or injuries.

(1st REPORT, 1:59pm, AUGUST 18) We have received several reports of a wildland fire burning several miles northeast of Great Falls.

The fire sparked at about 10:45 a.m. near or along Powerline Road, which runs east from US Highway 87.

The fire is east of the High Plains Landfill.

It is estimated to have burned about 200 acres as of 2 p.m. on Friday.

We have also received reports that at least five fire/emergency agencies have responded to the fire.

There is no word yet on the suspected cause of the fire.

We will update you if we get more information.

