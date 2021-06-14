Wildfire Watch 2021

Fire season has reached Montana and MTN News is committed to keeping you informed of all the latest breaking and updated fire information.

Active Wildfires in Montana:

- Robertson Draw Fire

Located 12 miles south of Red Lodge and 8 miles north of Clark, Wyo., the fire was first reported Sunday, June 13 at 3:30 p.m. On Monday it was estimated to be 100 acres in size.

The Gold and Ruby Creek areas had been evacuated, but evacuations have been lifted as of 7:00 p.m. Monday evening. The Gold and Ruby Creek areas will remain in pre-evacuation standby. The North and South Fork Grove Creek areas remain on pre-evacuation standby.

On Monday afternoon the Carbon County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation orders for homes on Gold Creek and Ruby Creek. No structures were currently threatened, according to a post on the Red Lodge Fire and Rescue Facebook page.

The North and South Fork Grove areas has been placed on pre-evacuation standby. The fire is very active and is estimated at about 200 acres.

- Deep Creek Fire

Located between Townsend and White Sulphur Springs, the fire was first reported Sunday, June 13 at 3:45 p.m. On Monday it was estimated to be 174 acres in size.

Small growth was reported with the Deep Creek Fire Tuesday morning, having grown from around 174 acres on Monday to around 180 acres.

For more information on these and other wildfires across the country, check the InciWeb website, an interagency all-risk incident information management system.

