Wildfire reported in Fergus County

GREAT FALLS — A wildfire has been reported in Fergus County.

Initial reports indicate the South Moccasin Fire was reported at about 12:45 a.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021.

It is located several miles northwest of Lewistown.

At this point, there are no reports of injuries, and no word on whether the fire is threatening any homes or buildings.

As of mid-day on Monday, the MT Fire Info website said the fire had burned about five acres.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

We have a reporter heading to the fire and will update you when we get more information.