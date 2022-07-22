Wildfire burning in Fergus County

GREAT FALLS — A wildfire sparked in Fergus County on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

The Pospisil Fire was discovered at 3:15 pm, according to the MT Fire Info website . As of Thursday evening, the fire had burned an estimated 376 acres.

There were no reports that the fire was threatening structures of homes.

On Friday, July 22, 2022, Fergus County Disaster & Emergency Services said on Facebook : "Roy, Hilger and Grass Range fire departments were paged along with USFWS, BLM and DNRC resources to a fast moving fire in a hay field southwest of Bohemian Corner. The fire was in final mop up this morning, equipment caused, and approximately 345 acres burned."

FIREWATCH: latest info on Montana fires

TRENDING NOW

