LIBBY — Crews are battling a lightning-sparked wildfire that has grown to 50 acres on the Kootenai National Forest in Lincoln County.

The Burnt Peak Fire was first spotted on Wednesday burning in timbered, steep terrain southeast of Burnt Peak in the Keeler Rattle Drainage.

Nearly 40 people have been assigned to the blaze with fire managers reporting additional resources have been ordered to the scene.

Smoke may be visible in the Troy area.