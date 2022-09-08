Watch Now
Trail Ridge Fire grows to 12,500 acres; public meeting planned

Posted at 1:01 PM, Sep 08, 2022
The Trail Ridge Fire southeast of Sula has grown to 10,874 acres to 12,504 acres and is 0% contained, according to the Thursday update.

The Trail Ridge Fire is burning approximately five miles southeast of Sula and approximately 11 miles northwest of the Big Hole National Battlefield.

A public meeting to discuss the fire has been scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Springer Community Clubhouse in Sula.

There are closures in effect in the Bitterroot National Forest and the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.

