Stage I fire restrictions in place for Beaverhead County

DILLON, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) has implemented Stage I fire restrictions on lands managed in Beaverhead County due to rising fire danger.

Under these restrictions, building, maintaining, attending, or using any fire or campfire is prohibited unless an exemption applies. Smoking is only allowed within enclosed vehicles or buildings, at developed recreation sites, or in areas that are at least 3 feet in diameter and clear of flammable materials. Cooking is permitted on liquid petroleum gas or propane stoves that can be turned off.

FWP collaborates with the county to enforce fire restrictions on its properties and will maintain these restrictions until further notice. The agency urges the public to exercise caution while engaging in recreational activities, given the dry conditions and heightened fire risk.

For more information on current fire restrictions in Montana, please click here.

