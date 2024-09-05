Watch Now
Sharrott Creek Fire holds steady, evacuation orders rescinded

Earlier evacuation orders have been lowered to evacuation warnings for some residents in the area of the wildfire
The Sharrott Creek Fire west of Stevensville was sparked by lightning on August 23, 2024.
STEVENSVILLE — Little change is being reported from the Sharrott Creek Fire burning west of Stevensville with evacuation orders being downgraded.

The blaze has burned 2,878 acres with containment at 25% as of Thursday morning. All earlier evacuation orders have been lowered to evacuation warnings.

The evacuation warnings cover residents of Marmot Lane, Saint Mary's Lookout Trail, west of Saint Mary's Road, Salish Trail, Sharrott Hill Loop, and Wankantana Way.

Download the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office App for information. Evacuation questions can be directed to the Ravalli County Emergency Operations Center at 406-375-6650.

A public meeting to discuss the Sharrott Creek Fire will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in the Stevensville High School Gymnasium. The meeting will be live-streamed and recorded here.

There are currently 626 people assigned blaze which was sparked by lightning on Aug. 23, 2024.

