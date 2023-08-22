River Road East Fire near Paradise holding at 16,790 acres

PARADISE - Little change is being reported from The River Road East Fire burning near Paradise.

The blaze is holding at 16,790 acres and remains 0% contained as of Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.

However, fire managers report an infrared flight was not done due to cloud cover.

The size of the fire will remain reported as 16,790 acres until weather conditions allow for a new infrared flight, according to the Tuesday update.

Fire managers report steady rain fell on Monday which calmed fire activity.

While the rain will not put the fire out, it will provide firefighters with better opportunities to work on direct control lines.



Evacuation and pre-evacuation notices remain in effect in the Paradise area. Click here for the latest information from the Sanders County Sheriff's Office.

Sanders County Sheriff Sean Fielders stated during a recent fire meeting that structures have burned down in the McLaughlin Creek area.

The exact details have not been released.

People with homes on McLaughlin Creek Road — or one of the roads that come off of it — that have been damaged are being asked to contact Detective Phillips at 406-827-3584 ext. 3.

The Montana Red Cross has opened a shelter for evacuees at the Church on the Move at 300 Clayton Street in Plains.

There are 383 people assigned to the River Road East Fire which sparked on Friday, Aug. 18.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.