Quick response keeps Paradise Valley wildfire from burning out of control

A good eye and quick thinking may have kept a wildfire from burning out of control Tuesday afternoon in Paradise Valley.

Jessica Bodner and her husband Dean Graham spotted the fire from their home before flying over it and capturing video. They reported it around 3:15 Tuesday afternoon.

The fire is just south of the site of the Pine Creek Fire at an elevation of about 6,000 feet.

MTN News spoke with volunteer firefighter Dave Jupe from the Paradise Valley Fire Department. He says the fire was into the timber when they responded and could have easily gotten away from them. A helicopter dropped water on the fire.

As of Tuesday evening, the fire is close to being contained at 90 percent with 2 acres burned.