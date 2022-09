At 4:42 p.m. on Thursday, Park County Rural Fire, Livingston, and Paradise Valley Fire Departments responded to a 5 to 10-acre grass fire west of Livingston off Highway 10.

Captain Chrisgian Anderson said the fire is contained but still under investigation.

There was a highline pole being replaced and one barn was burnt down. This was the only structure lost in the fire.

No injuries have been reported. We will update you if we get more information.