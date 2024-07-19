New fire start reported south of Butte in Blacktail Canyon area

(Updated 4:30 p.m. MDT, 07/19/24)

BUTTE — Firefighters are responding to a new fire start in the Blacktail Canyon area south of Butte, according to the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department.

Firefighters with the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest (BDNF) are en route to provide assistance as needed, according to the fire department.

Watch smoke rising from the Blacktail Canyon Fire as firefighters respond:

Firefighters battling new wildfire in Blacktail Canyon area near Butte

MTN's Meagan Thompson captured footage of the fire from a turnout off Homestake Pass as travelers also stopped to view the fire.

The public is asked to stay away from the fire area and be mindful of emergency responders.

The Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department says a smoke plume will be visible from the fire for the foreseeable future and asks the public not to call 911.

This is a developing situation and we will keep you updated as we get new information.