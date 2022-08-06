Moose Fire update: Aug. 6

SALMON, ID - The Moose Fire near Salmon has grown from 67,466 acres to 68,166 acres. It is 14 percent contained.

The cause of the blaze — which has been determined to be human-caused — remains under investigation.

The fire is burning in grass, brush, and timber along both sides of the Salmon River in very steep and hazardous terrain.

Crews continue to assess and protect structures in Panther Creek, Pine Creek, Shoup, and Leesburg areas, as well as along US Highway 93.

MTN News

The Lemhi County Sheriff has issued evacuation warnings in the area of the Moose Fire. The latest updates from the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office can be found here.

A shelter for evacuees that remains available at the Salmon Valley Baptist Church located at 1230 Cemetery Street in Salmon can be reached at 208-756-3324.

A Pilot Car System on Salmon River Road for residents, river permit holders, and river shuttles is operating between North Fork and Panther Creek with a pilot car on both ends.

The Moose Fire was sparked on July 17 near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River.