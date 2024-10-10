Meridian Fire south of Ennis grows to 104 acres

The Meridian Fire in Madison County, first reported on Oct. 8, 2024, has grown to 104 acres, according to the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest (BDNF).

BDNF said in an update Wednesday night that the fire is burning about 40 miles south of Ennis and approximately 10 miles southwest of Lyons Bridge on Highway 287. Smoke was reportedly visible from Ennis on Wednesday.

There are 42 personnel working the fire, and resources include one Type 1 helicopter, a 20-person hand crew, and four Type 6 engines. An additional Type 6 engine is scheduled to arrive on Friday, Oct. 11.

According to the update, "Firefighting efforts will focus available resources on the protection of structures approximately ½ mile from the fire."

There are currently no area closures due to the Meridian Fire, and there are no fire restrictions on the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest at this time.