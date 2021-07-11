Meagher Co. Sheriff's Office issues pre-evacuation warning for Smith River corridor

HELENA — The Meagher County Sheriff's Office has issued pre-evacuation warnings for parts of the Smith River corridor

The order covers from the Camp Baker put-in point north to Blacktail Creek, about a 10 mile stretch of the river.

There are about half a dozen campsites along that portion of the Smith.

The Ellis Fire is burning just west of the Smith River. Estimates this morning put the fire at around 215 acres. It is being managed as part of the Divide Complex of fires.

The area under a Red Flag Warning Sunday afternoon. Forecasters expect gusty winds, low relative humiditiy and temperatures between 90 and 100 degrees.

