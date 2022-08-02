Watch Now
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

Lolo National Forest fire lookout crucial during fire season

About 7-thousand feet in the air in the Lolo National Forest you'll find one of the top defenses against wildfires in our area.
huson fire lookout3.jpeg
huson fire lookout.jpeg
huson fire lookout2.jpeg
Posted at 12:10 PM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 14:10:38-04

HUSON - About 7,000 feet in the air above the Lolo National Forest you'll find one of the top defenses against wildfires in Western Montana.

It takes a little over 90 minutes to reach the lookout which was officially staffed in 1964 and serves as one of five active fire lookouts for the Lolo National Forest.

Tom Wegner — a former Wisconsin teacher — has been stationed at Stark Mountain for 10 years.

huson fire lookout2.jpeg

He comes to Montana during fire season and works as long as 13 days in a row.

“It’s not so much a job, but a way of life," said Wegner. "The first thing, I check for smoke and the last thing I check for is smoke. And in between a lot of checking for smoke.”

A 360-degree view from the deck makes it easy for Wegner to be the eyes and ear for crews on the ground if a fire does start.

huson fire lookout.jpeg

“There’s a lot of punctuated equilibrium type things, where one minute you might not be doing much and the next minute all heck is breaking loose and you’ve got a lot on your plate,” Wegner told MTN News.

Firefighters on the Lolo National Forest have responded to 26 wildfires; nine lightning-caused fires and 17 human-caused, so far this year, making Wegner’s job an important one.

Between checking for smoke, communicating on the radio and mapping out possible fires, Wegner doesn’t get too much downtime.

huson fire lookout3.jpeg

But when he does, he gets to enjoy the beauty of the mountains that surround him… finding solitude.

“In each minute is a piece of magic, and in each moment are a thousand gold pieces, and that’s very much what it is like working here," said Wegner.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KBZK Streaming App