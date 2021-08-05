Little change seen at Hay Creek fire near Polebridge

POLEBRIDGE — There is little change being reported from the Hay Creek fire near Polebridge which has burned 2,677 acres and is 10% contained.

Fire managers report there was little growth seen on Tuesday thanks to cooler temperatures and higher humidity levels.

Residences on North Fork Road from Home Ranch Bottoms north to and including Moose Creek Road and the community of Polebridge remain under an Evacuation Warning.

Glacier National Park has issued an Evacuation Warning for the North Fork area of Glacier NP north of Logging Creek.

Fire managers report that although the blaze burned actively in dead and down fuels, producing increasing smoke on Wednesday, the fire grew only minimally.

Crews were able to finish wrapping the historic and remote Coal Ridge Cabin which lacks road access.

Area road, and trail closures remain in effect.

There are 189 people assigned to the lightning-sparked Hay Creek Fire which was reported on July 21 and is burning in the North Fork area of the Flathead National Forest.