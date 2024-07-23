Lightning sparks several fires in the Bitterroot National Forest

HAMILTON — A combination of lighting, dry conditions and hot weather have resulted in crews responding to six wildfires burning

in remote areas on the Bitterroot National Forest.

Water bucket drops by helicopters, firefighting engine crews, hand crews, and multiple fixed-wing aircraft are being used on the fires, according to a news release.

Forest officials also caution that as the Darby-Sula District received approximately 75 lightning strikes overnight, it's possible other lightning-sparked fires will emerge.

Below is information provided by the Bitterroot National Forest.

Darby-Sula District:



Meadow Creek: Detected this morning - This fire is at .25 acres, with one engine and the Sula suppression module assigned. Firefighters are on the ground and building a containment line. At this time, the fire is fully lined with fire hose and a saw line. It is located 1 mile southwest of Springer Memorial Community.

Gird Point: Also detected this morning - This fire is estimated at .3 acres and located 1 mile southeast of Gird Point. It is currently staffed with 2 helicopters delivering water by bucket. There is an engine module assigned that is plumbing a hose lay into the fire.

Brennan Creek: Detected today - This fire is at .25 acres. Resources responding include an engine crew from Darby and from Stevensville. A Type 3 helicopter from Hamilton, and a Trapper Creek suppression team.

Stevensville District:



Flat Rock Incident: Detected yesterday at 11 p.m. - This fire is at .1 acres and was out as of 1 p.m. today. Resources that responded included an engine and a suppression team.

Burnt Fork Fire: Detected the same time as Flat Rock and is .15 acres. It's in a very remote area. Resources include 2 Bitterroot helitack, 3 helicopter rappellers, and 7 members of a Stevensville fire crew. Crews are currently working toward containment.

West Fork District:

