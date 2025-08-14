Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Horn Fire burning south of Cliff Lake

Maureen Bonessa - Watch Duty reporter
The fire is 2,150 acres per the perimeter uploaded to the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC)
UPDATE: 10:15 a.m. August 14, 2025

Another fire has been reported in Madison County, with the affected acreage updated from 0.5 to 1.25 acres. All updates regarding this incident are automated and sourced from the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC), and duty reporters are not actively monitoring the situation.

UPDATE: 8:38 a.m. August 14, 2025

A smoky haze is beginning to move through the skies of southwest Montana as wildfires continue to blaze across the western United States. Air quality readings Thursday morning has been rated between good and moderate. You should expect air quality readings to deteriorate over the course of the next few days as a result.

The smoke appears to be coming primarily from Idaho wildfires, though the Horn Fire near Raynolds Pass appears to be increasing the amount of smoke in the region. Weather models indicate that the smoke is likely to continue to move through periodically as we are tapped into a southwest flow pushing that smoke directly across southwest Montana for the next couple of days.

WATCH: Model of current smoke flow across the region

Near Surface Smoke Weather Model

Previous:

CAMERON — A lightning-caused wildfire is currently burning at 2,505 acres, according to the Montana DNRC and Watch Duty.

The Horn Fire was reported on Wednesday (Aug. 13, 2025) at 2:24 p.m. There is an evacuation warning for residents on both sides of Montana Highway 87 in the far southern end of Madison County and for residents on Madison River Ranch.

Multiple local, state, and federal crews worked through the nights as winds eased down and stopped the rapid rate of spread.

Smoke may be visible from HWY 287 and HWY 87. Horn Creek Road is currently open.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Fire Map
