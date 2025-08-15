Friday morning update on Madison Co. fires: Evacuation order lifted

UPDATE: 8-15-2025, 8:10 a.m. - A Red Flag Warning is in effect from noon to 9 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service. The warning is for wind and low relative humidity. Winds are expected to be southwest at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

MADISON COUNTY — An evacuation order for residents east of Montana Hwy 87 and south of US Hwy 287 has been lifted and is now an evacuation WARNING only, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

There are currently three active wildfires burning in Madison County:

The Horn Fire, burning at more than 2,000 acres between Cliff Lake and Hwy 87, was discovered on Wednesday afternoon. Montana Highway 87 has reopened for travel. Some county roads in the area remain closed as conditions change.

The Madison County Sheriff's office urges residents to use caution in the area and be alert for sudden changes. As a reminder, please do not stop on the roadway or attempt to use any drone equipment in the area. Use of these devices halts air operations and suppression efforts.

The Bivens Creek Incident, burning at 50 acres, was discovered on Wednesday evening. It's located 11 miles northeast of Alder and 10 miles east of Sheridan. The fire is burning in thick timber just to the southwest of Ramshorn Mountain, according to the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest Facebook page. The fire area consists of thick subalpine fir timber, with a large "snag" or hazard tree component and a high concentration of dead and downed fuels.

Firefighters engaged the fire, cutting sawline on the western edge until gusty winds associated with the RED FLAG WARNING prompted fire leadership to pull the crews back to safer areas. Fire behavior consisted of smoldering, creeping, group tree torching, and spotting. Helicopters assisted with water bucket drops throughout the day.

The Cloudrest Fire, last reported at 230 acres per Wildcad, was discovered on Thursday afternoon. According to the Beaverhead-Deerlodge NF Wildland Fire Information Facebook page, the fire is located 9 miles northeast of Sheridan and 12 miles east of Twin Bridges in the Indian Creek drainage. The fire was reported via the Alert West camera system. The fire is burning in thick subalpine fir timber with a heavy dead and downed fuel component. Given the critical fire weather conditions associated with the predicted RED FLAG WARNING, the fire spread rapidly.

A large helicopter dropped water as ground crews responded. Crews will position themselves in Indian Creek and the North Willow area to address any spots and fire movement.

The fire, estimated at 230 acres, is burning at 8,000 feet in elevation.

The entire area is under a Red Flag Warning, as of 2:34 a.m. Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

