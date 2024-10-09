Watch Now
Firefighters respond to new wildfire south of Ennis

The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest (BDNF) says a new wildfire is burning on the Madison Ranger District of the Forest as of Tuesday night, Oct. 8, 2024.

According to the BDNF Wildland Fire Information Facebook page, firefighters responded to a smoke report in the Meridian Creek area, up the West Fork of the Madison River south of Ennis on Tuesday evening.

The fire is approximately 30 acres in size and is located southwest of Miller Flats.

BDNF said Tuesday night that a crew, two engines, and two large helicopters, were expected to be on scene early Wednesday morning.

No further details are currently available. We will update you as we get more information.

