Fire danger hiked to 'very high' on Flathead Indian Reservation

RONAN - The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) Division of Fire has raised the fire danger level to "very high" on the Flathead Indian Reservation.

Fire managers caution that very high fire danger means that dry grasses and needles can ignite easily.

Additionally, fires can spread rapidly and may become difficult to control.

While there are currently no restrictions in place, the CSKT Division of Fire is asking people to use caution when recreating outdoors.

Fire officials note crews have responded to unattended campfires, equipment and fireworks fires this week.

Debris burning is illegal on the Flathead Indian Reservation between July 1 and Sept. 30.