Evacuation warning lifted at Robertson Draw Fire near Red Lodge

RED LODGE - An evacuation warning for residents near the Robertson Draw Fire was lifted Tuesday morning.

The evacuation warning had been issued for the Rock Creek Drainage area after increased fire activity was reported in the wildfire burning near Red Lodge.

"Residents should continue to stay updated and aware of the fire situation," fire officials said in an update Tuesday morning.

The fire has burned an estimated 29,841 acres and containment remains at 85 percent. Much of the recent fire activity has been reported on the western perimeter of the blaze.

Ground crews were flown in closer to the area by helicopter on Monday to check on the activity, and improve and construct containment lines, fire officials said.

Additional resources have arrived to assist with securing areas of concern and areas of the fire that remain burning. Among those resources was a Surge Team, which includes two Hot Shot crews and a 20-person attack crew.

The fire started on June 13 and officials said it was sparked by an off-road motorcyclist.

Robertson Draw Fire Fact Sheet:

Location: 7 miles south of Red Lodge, Montana Incident Command: Type 3 Incident Management Team, Shawn Gettings – Incident CommanderSize: 29,841 acres

Containment: 85%

Personnel: 49

Current Status: Fire activity increased yesterday along the western perimeter. A large helicopter performed water drops on the area. Additional aerial resources were requested including an Air Attack (AA) providing a better size-up of fire activity and two Large Airtankers (LATs) performing two retardant drops each on the northwestern perimeter. Fire activity diminished yesterday evening but residents and visitors should remain vigilant and maintain awareness of the fire situation and surroundings.

Evacuation Warnings: Due to elevated weather conditions and the increase in fire activity, Carbon County Sheriff’s Office issued an Evacuation Warning for the Rock Creek Drainage area from Point of Rocks just south of Red Lodge, following south on both the east and west sides of HWY 212. An evacuation warning is issued from the county sheriff and alerts residents and visitors to be ready to go in the event an evacuation order is issued. People with medical, functional, or other needs should consider evacuating if possible.

Planned Actions: A team will hike up to the location of yesterday’s increase in fire activity. Other crews will continue handline construction and engine crews will review Structure Protection Plans for the area. Aerial resources have been requested and will be utilized based on availability and needs.

Weather and Fuel Conditions: A Red Flag Warning will be in place today (Tuesday). The Red Flag Warning is in effect until midnight tonight. There is a better chance of thunderstorms today and a mix of wet and dry storm with strong, gusty winds can be expected in the afternoon and evening. Minimum humidity levels will be 21-26% with nighttime recovery at 54-58%.

Closures: The Custer Gallatin National Forest lands south of Point of Rocks and east of Highway 212 and east of Wyoming Creek are closed with the following exceptions: Sheridan and Rattin Campgrounds, the Westminster Church Camp and the summer residences at Corral Creek and Spring Creek. A Closure Order is in effect on all Bureau of Land Management lands lying West of State Highway 72, South of State Highway 308, and East of US Highway 212 in Carbon County. The North and South Grove Creek Road, Gold Creek Road, Ruby Creek Road, Meeteetse Trail, and Robertson Draw Road to the state line is closed to public use. If you are visiting the area, please check alerts and closures https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/custergallatin/alerts-notices.

Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFR): A TFR will be in place at 1300 today, July 19th, for air space over the Robertson Draw Fire (FDC 1/1687) to provide a safe environment for firefighting aircraft operating in the area. Remember that temporary flight restrictions also apply to unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) or drones. If you fly, we can’t! More information on the TFR can be found here https://tfr.faa.gov/save_pages/detail_1_1687.html.

Primary and Cooperating Agencies: USFS, DNRC, BLM, Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, DES, and Road Department, Red Lodge Fire District, and Belfry Fire District

