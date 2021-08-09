Evacuation changes ordered for Alder Creek Fire

The Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office announced several changes to evacuation statuses on Monday due to the Alder Creek Fire.

The Sheriff's Office said in a media release the following changes took effect at noon on Monday:

Remaining in Stage 1: Highway 43 from mile marker 35 to the county line at mile marker 41.5. This includes the residents on Doolittle Creek Road and North Doolittle Creek Road

Changing to Stage 1: Southside of Hwy 43 from Alder Creek Road to Dickie Bridge Westside of the Scenic Byway from the Wisdom Airport to Harriette Lou Road



All evacuations removed: Alder Creek drainage Southside of Highway 43 from Alder Creek Road to mile marker 62



At Stage 1 evacuation status, there is a high probability of the need for evacuation. Law Enforcement personnel/representatives will attempt to make personal visits to each residence and business in the threatened area.

Some residents, primarily those with special health needs or other concerns, should relocate during this stage of evacuation.

As of Monday, the Alder Creek Fire stands at 11,540 acres and is ten percent contained.